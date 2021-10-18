Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,963 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.00.

IT opened at $311.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.97 and a 200-day moving average of $258.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

