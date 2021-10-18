Gatechain Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.82 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Gatechain Token has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gatechain Token coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00041525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.00194272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00089557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

Gatechain Token (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling Gatechain Token

