Geeq (GEEQ) Price Tops $0.74

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and $248,998.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Geeq has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00042065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00196328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00089001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

