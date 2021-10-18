Gems (GEM) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Gems has a total market capitalization of $381,204.96 and $1,012.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gems has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.18 or 0.00195071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00089824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

About Gems

Gems is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.