Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $468.26

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $468.26 and last traded at $467.10, with a volume of 20518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $451.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $426.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 110.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 78.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

