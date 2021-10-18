Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $468.26

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $468.26 and last traded at $467.10, with a volume of 20518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $451.94.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.41.
The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $426.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.89.
In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 110.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 78.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
Read More: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.