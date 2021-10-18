General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 22,816 shares.The stock last traded at $44.41 and had previously closed at $44.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in General American Investors by 4.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General American Investors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in General American Investors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in General American Investors by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.