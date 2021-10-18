General Atlantic L.P. Makes New $437.30 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,855,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,299,000. Airbnb makes up approximately 3.1% of General Atlantic L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. General Atlantic L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of Airbnb at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 120.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 294,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $167.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.80.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.56.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $31,659,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock valued at $222,969,514. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.