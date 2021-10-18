General Atlantic L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,500,000 Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,315,000. Centessa Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.2% of General Atlantic L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. General Atlantic L.P. owned 1.67% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

CNTA opened at $16.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

