Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Genpact worth $13,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genpact by 449.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter valued at $121,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $49.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

