Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 98,407 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 98,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of NeoGenomics worth $91,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

