Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 450,731 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,073,840 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 450,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Barrick Gold worth $84,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

