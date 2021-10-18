Geode Capital Management LLC Has $83.60 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of PDC Energy worth $83,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,968,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist reduced their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $843,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.