Geode Capital Management LLC Has $84.64 Million Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Stericycle worth $84,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Stericycle by 10.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 62.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Stericycle by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,973,000 after purchasing an additional 95,048 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 52.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $68.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.17, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.63 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

