Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Lumentum worth $84,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 249.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 449.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 59,631 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $299,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 38.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum stock opened at $85.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

