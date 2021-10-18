Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 510,910 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 510,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.05% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $91,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $58.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. Analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

