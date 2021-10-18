Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,173 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of IAA worth $88,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in IAA by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in IAA by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $57.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.59. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.