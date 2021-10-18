Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 7,000 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $276,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $266,840.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 355 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $14,231.95.
- On Monday, August 16th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $256,970.00.
Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,621. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 185.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 39.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 94,113 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 37.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
