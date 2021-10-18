Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 7,000 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $276,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $266,840.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 355 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $14,231.95.

On Monday, August 16th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $256,970.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,621. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 185.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 39.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 94,113 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 37.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

