GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Down 24.1% in September

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in GeoPark by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,596,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GeoPark by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,521,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,337,000 after purchasing an additional 923,946 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in GeoPark by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,089,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 863,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GeoPark by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 112,670 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in GeoPark by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 406,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 46,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GeoPark stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 248,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,427. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $941.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.86.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

