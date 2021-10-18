German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.12% of German American Bancorp worth $70,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GABC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,477,000 after buying an additional 295,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after buying an additional 31,847 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 248.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth $706,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ GABC opened at $38.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.78.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.