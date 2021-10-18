GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86. 8 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 66,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on GHRS. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen started coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GH Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth approximately $997,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

