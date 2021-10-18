Giant (GIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $70,146.04

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Giant has a market capitalization of $70,146.04 and approximately $15.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Giant has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00027884 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000976 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 18,904,908 coins and its circulating supply is 18,867,413 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

