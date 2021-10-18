Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) vs. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Financial Contrast

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gladstone Capital and BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 BlackRock MuniAssets Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.42%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than BlackRock MuniAssets Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Gladstone Capital pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Capital and BlackRock MuniAssets Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $47.96 million 8.26 -$1.87 million $0.81 14.26 BlackRock MuniAssets Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and BlackRock MuniAssets Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 112.35% 9.73% 5.24% BlackRock MuniAssets Fund N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats BlackRock MuniAssets Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund was formerly known as MuniAssets Fund, Inc. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. was formed on June 25, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

