Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.99

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.99 and last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GKOS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.10.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Glaukos by 36.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Glaukos Company Profile (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

