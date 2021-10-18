GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GSK. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 116,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,348. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,944 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,761,000 after acquiring an additional 526,006 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,839,000 after acquiring an additional 418,371 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,822,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

