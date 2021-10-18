Glencore (LON:GLEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $395.65

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 395.65 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 393.50 ($5.14), with a volume of 3095496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.55 ($5.10).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 395.71 ($5.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £52.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 337.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 541.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

