Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.79

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 239305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLNCY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Glencore’s payout ratio is 96.67%.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

