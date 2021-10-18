Glendon Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Glendon Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,068,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850,832 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises 6.7% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Glendon Capital Management LP owned about 0.57% of Ally Financial worth $103,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,349. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.