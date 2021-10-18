Glenn D. Fogel Sells 750 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $36.21 on Monday, reaching $2,502.13. The company had a trading volume of 209,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,325.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2,303.20. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,540.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

