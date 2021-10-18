Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells $78,220.00 in Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GPN traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $159.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,984. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.69 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.41 and its 200 day moving average is $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,768,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,724,000 after acquiring an additional 32,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

