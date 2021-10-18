Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.35.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $160.58 on Monday. Global Payments has a one year low of $148.69 and a one year high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 18.1% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $9,022,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Global Payments by 30.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

