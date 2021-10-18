Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $160.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $148.69 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

