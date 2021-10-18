Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MILN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,603. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $45.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MILN. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 46,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.