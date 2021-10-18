Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Globus Medical worth $13,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 11.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 61.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 729,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after buying an additional 81,911 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 14.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $76.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

