GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,423 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of GMS worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GMS by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of GMS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in GMS by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 89,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,848,330.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $46.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.09. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

