GoChain (GO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $978,305.00

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $38.48 million and approximately $978,305.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain Profile

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,151,184,125 coins and its circulating supply is 1,101,309,125 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

