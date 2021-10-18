goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Increased to C$202.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$202.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GSY. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, goeasy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$194.67.

Shares of GSY traded down C$1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$184.50. 56,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$195.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$166.04. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$66.51 and a 52 week high of C$218.35. The stock has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$202.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that goeasy will post 12.4600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

