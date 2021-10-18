Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Golden Ocean Group worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOGL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth about $141,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOGL opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOGL. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Pareto Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

