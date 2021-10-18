Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,100 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 301,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 198.6 days.

GDDFF stock remained flat at $$7.29 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

A number of research firms have commented on GDDFF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

