Goyal Kruti Patel Sells 1,280 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total value of $282,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,702. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Etsy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,962,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

