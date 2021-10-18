Goyal Kruti Patel Sells 1,492 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total value of $282,444.80.

On Friday, September 17th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00.

Etsy stock traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,702. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $617,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Etsy by 1,077.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 46.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

