Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Down 7.4%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 9,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 398,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRPH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 184,175 shares of company stock worth $2,463,114 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $307,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $369,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $452,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphite Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

