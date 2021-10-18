Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Price Down 13.6% This Week

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $405,078.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00041410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.57 or 0.00193795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00088731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.