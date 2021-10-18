Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $67,747.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00065493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00070072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00100008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,983.82 or 1.00160656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.51 or 0.05997493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00023665 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.