Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:GWLLY opened at $42.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. Great Wall Motor has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $48.65.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4639 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

