Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in September

Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 997,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGBXF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 185,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,005. Green Growth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

About Green Growth Brands

Green Growth Brands, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis retail business. It brings together a collection of retailers, scientists, botanists, developers, artists, and business leaders. It operates through the following brands: CAMP, Seventh Sense, Meri+Jayne, Green Lily, The Source, and Xanthic.

