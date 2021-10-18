Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Trading Up 16.3%

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) were up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRN shares. HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.78.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

