GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of GreenTree Hospitality Group worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,559 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHG stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

