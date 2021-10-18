Gridcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,371.00 (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $12,371.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

About Gridcoin

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 427,022,542 coins and its circulating supply is 396,369,510 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Gridcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

