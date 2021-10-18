Griffin Myers Sells 109,400 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $4,556,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OSH stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 820,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,754. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $448,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSH. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

