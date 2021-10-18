GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Short Interest Down 21.7% in September

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRWG shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 5.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

